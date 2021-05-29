 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News