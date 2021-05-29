This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
