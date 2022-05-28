May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.