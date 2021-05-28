 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

