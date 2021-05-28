York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clea…
York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It shoul…