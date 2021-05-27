For the drive home in York: Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clea…
York will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll r…
The York area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The sunshine will…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chan…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It shoul…