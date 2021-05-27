 Skip to main content
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Mainly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

