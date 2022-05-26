 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 48F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

