For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for York
