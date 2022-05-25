York's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for York
