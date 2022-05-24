York's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for York
