For the drive home in York: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for York
