May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph.