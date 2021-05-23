For the drive home in York: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for York
