Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for York
