 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News