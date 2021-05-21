May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.