May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.