York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for York
