May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph.