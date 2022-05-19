 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

