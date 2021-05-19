Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for York
