York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is only a…
For the drive home in York: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 m…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…