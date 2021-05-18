May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.