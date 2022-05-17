May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.