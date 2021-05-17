 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

