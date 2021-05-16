 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

