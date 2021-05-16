This evening in York: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in York. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening in York: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, w…
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
York's evening forecast: Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible ove…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…