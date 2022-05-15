This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps what happened Thursday in central and eastern Nebraska, discusses our brief dry stretch, and looks ahead to our next cold front Sunday in our latest forecast.
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
This evening in York: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.