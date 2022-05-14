This evening in York: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York
