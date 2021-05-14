 Skip to main content
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

