This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
