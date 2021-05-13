May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. York will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.