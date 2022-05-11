May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.