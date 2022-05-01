Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for York
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in York. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The fore…
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.