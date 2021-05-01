Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
It will be a warm day in York. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Today's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 47F. N winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are i…
This evening's outlook for York: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. C…
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
This evening in York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to b…