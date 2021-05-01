May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for York

Tonight's weather conditions in York: Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in York will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.