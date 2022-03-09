 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

