Tonight's weather conditions in York: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for York
