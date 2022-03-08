 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

