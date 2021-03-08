For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. York will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for York
