Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

