This evening's outlook for York: Clear. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
York will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. It should b…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mp…