This evening's outlook for York: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for York
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
