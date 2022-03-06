This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
York will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mp…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.