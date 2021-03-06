Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in York. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for York
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
