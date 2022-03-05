Tonight's weather conditions in York: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for York
