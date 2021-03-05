Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.