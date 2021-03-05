York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for York
