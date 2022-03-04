This evening's outlook for York: Cloudy and windy early with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in York, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
York will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
York's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. York folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
York temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
York people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…