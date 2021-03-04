 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening in York: Mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

