Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast.