This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the York area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for York
Related to this story
Most Popular
While it will just be showers for the rest of the state, storms are expected in the southeast corner. Damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
Temps will be warmer across the state Monday, but another cold front will be arriving Tuesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out for southeastern Nebraska. Full details in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday…
Warmer today as well, but another cold front will begin pushing into the state late tonight. See how temps will vary across Nebraska and when rain will return to our area in our updated forecast.
The cold front has cleared the state. Behind it, much colder conditions and some snow as well. See when snow is most likely and how much will fall in our area in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in York: Mostly cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust o…
This evening in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …