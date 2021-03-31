Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the York area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.