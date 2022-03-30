Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.