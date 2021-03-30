 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, York temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

