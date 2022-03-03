This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in York. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for York
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
