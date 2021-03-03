Tonight's weather conditions in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. York people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for York
