York's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. York could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for York
